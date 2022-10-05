Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a little more than a month left in his campaign for reelection, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited East Texas for a roundtable discussion with area business leaders on Wednesday afternoon. Abbott hosted the discussion at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas along SH 31 East, just outside of Tyler.

“I am making the rounds across the state of Texas to talk to business roundtables like this, where I get to hear firsthand from local business leaders about challenges they face, whether it be supply chain challenges or having a workforce that is inadequately educated to go to work for them immediately,” Abbott said during a brief press conference following the roundtable.

Among the things Abbott took away from the conversation: the importance of setting up Texas students for success in the real world.

“Making sure that students, when they graduate, whether it be from high school or college, they’re going to have real life skills that they will be able to use and apply. As opposed to being left thousands of dollars in debt with no ability to get a job.”

With the general election almost a month away, we asked Abbott if his visit was a campaign stop or official business as governor.

“It’s all,” he said. “First of all, I’m governor 24/7. But also, I’m running for reelection. So, I need to point out to Texans what we’ve accomplished for them by making Texas number one for business, by having added more jobs than any other state in the country over the past four years, and to remind people about the prosperity that we have and the difference of how that could all be destroyed if someone gets into office that would destroy the policies that have made Texas number one for business.”

Abbott’s visit to Tyler was open only to those invited to the roundtable, members of the media, and those who work at the hosting business. Lawmakers like State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) and State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) were also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.