Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion

Abbott discusses Texas economy during Wednesday afternoon visit
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited East Texas for a roundtable discussion with area business leaders on Wednesday afternoon.
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a little more than a month left in his campaign for reelection, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited East Texas for a roundtable discussion with area business leaders on Wednesday afternoon. Abbott hosted the discussion at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas along SH 31 East, just outside of Tyler.

“I am making the rounds across the state of Texas to talk to business roundtables like this, where I get to hear firsthand from local business leaders about challenges they face, whether it be supply chain challenges or having a workforce that is inadequately educated to go to work for them immediately,” Abbott said during a brief press conference following the roundtable.

Among the things Abbott took away from the conversation: the importance of setting up Texas students for success in the real world.

“Making sure that students, when they graduate, whether it be from high school or college, they’re going to have real life skills that they will be able to use and apply. As opposed to being left thousands of dollars in debt with no ability to get a job.”

With the general election almost a month away, we asked Abbott if his visit was a campaign stop or official business as governor.

“It’s all,” he said. “First of all, I’m governor 24/7. But also, I’m running for reelection. So, I need to point out to Texans what we’ve accomplished for them by making Texas number one for business, by having added more jobs than any other state in the country over the past four years, and to remind people about the prosperity that we have and the difference of how that could all be destroyed if someone gets into office that would destroy the policies that have made Texas number one for business.”

Abbott’s visit to Tyler was open only to those invited to the roundtable, members of the media, and those who work at the hosting business. Lawmakers like State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) and State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) were also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edward Harris is in the Nacogdoches County Jail
Man accused of killing girlfriend booked into Nacogdoches County jail on murder charge
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

John's Walk Across Texas
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
Hiway 80 Donations
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations
Governor Abbott In Tyler
Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion
The Crockett Fire Department has a new vehicle in its fleet for free from the Department of...
Crockett Fire Department receives new truck through firefighter program