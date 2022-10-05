Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins
Oct. 5, 2022
(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.
The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”
Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time
She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.
Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.
