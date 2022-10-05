Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Odessa man sentenced to 60 years after hitting a police officer with his vehicle

Robert Serrano Franco, 43.
Robert Serrano Franco, 43.(City of Odessa)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that Roberto Franco has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Evading Arrest.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Franco’s sentence was enhanced due to four prior felony convictions.

Roberto Franco was arrested in June of 2021 after officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of E. 37th Street when Franco drove the stolen vehicle through a garage door, hitting a police vehicle and grazing an officer.

He faced the following charges.

- Four counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.

- Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony

- Two counts of Accident Involving Injury

- Criminal Trespassing with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

