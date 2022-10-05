Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer

Juan David Ortiz
Juan David Ortiz(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The State of Texas will not be pursing the death penalty in the capital murder case of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing several women back in 2018.

After meeting with the families of all five victims, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz requested to remove the death penalty and pursue life without parole for Juan David Ortiz.

Alaniz believes that this could possibly speed up the trial.

“The strategy will not change; the same evidence will be used. The main difference here now is that the trial will go from two months to maybe two weeks or less. So, because now that we are not seeking the death penalty, the case is going to get shorter, the punishment is life without parole and so it’s not as complex, its’ still a complicated case but it’s not as complex.”

Jury selection for the trial is expected to take place on October 21st and the trial will begin on November 28 at County Court at Law Number five in San Antonio.

The trial will be open to the public.

