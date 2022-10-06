Three injured after shooting in north Laredo

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A shooting has been reported in north Laredo with several people injured.

The Laredo Police Department responded to the scene at the 800 block of Nafta Boulevard, behind the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema area. According to police, there are three victims in this shooting. All have been taken to local hospitals.

Police say the area has been secured and there is no danger to the surrounding businesses.

Authorities say the three victims were the only ones involved in the alleged shooting.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.

