Three injured after shooting in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A shooting has been reported in north Laredo with several people injured.

The Laredo Police Department responded to the scene at the 800 block of Nafta Boulevard, behind the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema area. According to police, there are three victims in this shooting. All have been taken to local hospitals.

Police say the area has been secured and there is no danger to the surrounding businesses.

Authorities say the three victims were the only ones involved in the alleged shooting.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.