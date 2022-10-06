Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.

Police said the girl was rescued thanks to a couple who noticed her getting into Gonzalez’s vehicle and decided to call a friend for help rescuing the girl.

Harker Heights Police detectives interviewed the girl, who said she was walking from school when a man in a “goldish” colored vehicle pulled up next to her and told her “she was not supposed to walk home and to get in his vehicle,” the document states.

The girl said she did not know Gonzalez, but he promised to take her home. The girl said Gonzalez never asked her for her address and instead drove past her school to a road she did not recognize.

“She said she was afraid, crying and believed he was kidnapping her,” the affidavit states.

Gonzalez allegedly told the girl he was “going to adopt her and offered to give her money,” the document further states.

Moments later, the girl noticed a woman approach the vehicle to ask if she knew Gonzalez. The child answered she did not know Gonzalez and the woman told the girl to get out of the vehicle.

The woman asked Gonzalez to leave and then she and the couple who originally spotted the girl entering Gonzalez’s vehicle drove the child back to school.

The couple, who did not want to be identified due to potential retaliation from friends of the suspect, told KWTX they noticed something unusual and decided to call a friend for help following and confronting the suspect.

“We realized she got in the car. I don’t know. I just don’t feel good. It seems kind of strange,” they said, “That’s when we realized something’s not right. Something was not okay.”

After the women took the girl back to the school, the husband followed Gonzalez to an apartment off South Ann and East Mockingbird Lane and then positively identified the Gonzalez as the kidnapper to police, the affidavit states.

During the investigation, the child’s mother told police “no one was given permission to pick up her daughter” from school.

Gonzalez is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

