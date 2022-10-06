Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill coach says team has mastered resiliency

Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill Head Coach Jeff Riordan says his team has shown they can battle resiliency dating back to last year.

Riordan pointed out that his team was able to get ready for a second-round playoff game in a short amount of time when the bus arrived late due to traffic.

And in Week 6, his team had to adjust to a day game due to power issues at Chapel Hill’s stadium. He thinks this ability to adjust is how they were able to come from behind and beat Palestine, their first win over the team since 2015.

Riordan’s interview was first shown on Red Zone Halftime Wednesday night.

