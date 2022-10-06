Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department issued a warrant on a man following a shooting Wednesday night on Edwards Street.

Officials are searching for Brandon Jaime, 17, of Lufkin, suspected of shooting a man in a front yard around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Authorities said Jaime and his brother fled the area on foot, but were apparently picked up in a vehicle shortly after. Jamie’s mother reported his brother missing when he did not return home Thursday morning.

Brandon Jaime is described as a 6′ tall, 120-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. Witnesses said he was wearing a camo hoodie with a black hood, jeans and tennis shoes. His brother is similar in appearance but with longer, curly hair.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.

