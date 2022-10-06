Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire

A house fire took the lives of a mother and two children on Thursday in Trinity County.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A house fire took the lives of a mother and two children on Thursday in Trinity County.

In a video posted to Facebook, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the house on Rustling Wind Street in the Camp Branch subdivision was completely involved when emergency responders arrived on-scene. One teenaged boy was able to escape the fire through a window. The victims are identified as Emily Gideon, 36, and her two daughters aged 10 and 7.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An investigation into the fire’s origins is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

