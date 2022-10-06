Passing clouds and remaining warm until an early weekend cold front comes calling

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see a few more clouds start to stream overhead this evening and on Friday ahead of a slow-moving, approaching cold front. This initial front will not have much of an impact on our weather as it will still be a warm day on Friday with highs topping out around 90-degrees.

A second cold front will override the initial front late Friday night, early Saturday morning, bringing in a push of slightly cooler air. Both frontal passages will come through on the dry side, with no rainfall expected, unfortunately. There will be some cloud streaming overhead, but with a lack of moisture for the fronts to work with, we do anticipate dry frontal passages at this time.

With another surge of cool breezes returning, look for daytime highs to come down from the 90-degree mark back into the middle 80′s for this weekend, which is on par for where we should be this time of year. With high pressure returning, our sky conditions will go back to mostly sunny this weekend as well.

Next week will feature more sunny and dry days to start the week. However, we will finally see a return to onshore, southeasterly winds by the early-to-middle part of the week, which will lead to a rise in our humidity and moisture levels. With a shift in our weather pattern, we may be able to introduce some low-end rain chances by this time next week.

Moisture return will combine with a cold front moving in by next Thursday to yield some low-end rain chances. We have the rain chance at 20% for next Wednesday before going up to 30% with the cold front’s arrival next Thursday.

