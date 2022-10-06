Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Timpson Bears Quarterback Terry Bussey

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson Bears Quarterback Terry Bussey is this week’s Spotlight player.

He’s having a fantastic season so far. Bussey said, “It’s been going real good. We’re 6-0 so we feel like we’re in a really good spot right now going into our bye week.”

Asked to compare how he performed as a Junior as oppossed to when he began as a Freshman, Bussey commented, “My confidence level has gone up, being able to see more, do more and just be around more. My confidence level has raised since then.”

The team is busy preparing to try to get another Bears win when they face West Sabine Friday after next. “We’re just getting the mental factor down as part of the game. The little details, the fine details—get that right, we’ll probably come out with a win,” Bussey said.

He also said he has a good bond with his teammates, which helps them work together better. “We got a really tight bond, everybody does. We hang out with each other everyday, so our bond is really tight.”

The Timpson Bears are number one in the state of Texas, and Bussey is considered to be a big reason for their success.

