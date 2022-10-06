Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

No injuries have been reported
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her
Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a...
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
James Edward Harris is in the Nacogdoches County Jail
Man accused of killing girlfriend booked into Nacogdoches County jail on murder charge

Latest News

Parents, teachers and students can try foods from the vendor booths, and then vote for their...
WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students have voice in school menus
Parents, teachers and students can try foods from the vendor booths, and then vote for their...
WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students pick school menu
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Gino Morales
Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire