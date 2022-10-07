2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that a two-week-old baby previously reported as missing has been found.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice that Sonni Meilike has been found. Previously, an AMBER child abduction alert had been issued for Sonni.

According to the alert, the suspect was her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who they believe had taken the child and fled.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her. (TEXAS DPS)

