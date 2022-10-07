AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - An AMBER child abduction alert has been issued for a baby girl from the Livingston area.

According to the alert, which is issued by Texas Department of Public Safety, the baby’s name is Sonni Meilike. She is white and was wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who they believe has taken the child and fled. Norman is 31, is white and has brown hair and blue eye., She is 5′1″ and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and her left arm.

DPS asks that you call 911 if you see her.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her. (TEXAS DPS)

