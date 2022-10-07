Cool breezes bring back a slight cool down and a return to sunshine this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Upper level winds blowing over Texas have led to a blanket of clouds streaming over our part of the state on this Friday afternoon.

Your week seven Red Zone high school football forecast is looking good for tonight’s games. It will be mostly cloudy and dry with light winds and kickoff temperatures in the lower 80′s, falling into the lower 70′s by the time the games wind down in the ten o’clock hour.

The clouds streaming overhead right now will be with us tonight, leading to one of our milder nights in recent memory as we drop temperatures into the lower 60′s.

A cold front will arrive late tonight, early Saturday morning, bringing in a push of slightly cooler air. This frontal passage will come through on the dry side, with no rainfall expected, unfortunately.

With another surge of cool breezes returning, look for daytime highs to come down from the 90-degree mark back into the middle 80′s for this weekend, which is on par for where we should be this time of year. With high pressure returning, our sky conditions will go back to mostly sunny this weekend as well.

Next week will feature more sunny and dry days to start the week. However, we will finally see a return to onshore, southeasterly winds by the early-to-middle part of the week, which will lead to a rise in our humidity and moisture levels.

The increasing moisture levels returning will combine with a cold front moving in by next Thursday to yield some low-end rain chances. We have the rain chance at 30% for next Wednesday due to increased moisture levels and will keep it at 30% on Thursday when the actual cold front pushes through the Piney Woods.

Given how dry it has been in the past thirty plus days, let’s cross our fingers and hope that we can squeeze at some rain during the middle of next week.

