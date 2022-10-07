Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another pleasant but slightly warm day with highs in the upper 80s for most of the area and partly cloudy skies. We will stay dry once again, so as much as we truly need the rain in East Texas, at least all area football games will be able to go without a hitch later this evening! A better surge of cooler air arrives by the weekend thanks to a second cold front, with highs dropping into the lower to middle 80s for both Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions. Hopefully you can plan something outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather while it is here! Plenty of sunshine on tap for the first half of next week as temperatures gradually warm back into the upper 80s by next Wednesday. Another cold front looks to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday and does appear to be a bit stronger than the past few that have swept through East Texas. In addition to a better cool down, some better chances of rain are also expected from later Wednesday into early Thursday afternoon along and ahead of the cold front. Cooler fall air and better rain chances? Let’s hope nothing changes between now and next week! We’ll be watching.

