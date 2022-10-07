Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded

(WBTV graphic (custom credit) | WBTV graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday night.

The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in Oak Hill Plaza around 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

The shooter is unknown at this time and NPD Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

