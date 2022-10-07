Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies at age 80

Singer Jody Miller died Thursday at age 80. (Source: Gray News)
Singer Jody Miller died Thursday at age 80. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — Jody Miller, whose “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, died Thursday at age 80.

Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits.

“Queen of the House” was released in 1965 as an answer to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road.” The hit opened up a crossover career for Jody Miller, who wasn’t related to the “King of the Road” composer and singer.

Her 1965 teen protest song “Home of the Brave” was her biggest-selling single, despite being banned from some radio stations’ playlists. Another hit was “Long Black Limousine,” a song about a man’s funeral procession.

In the 1970s, Miller moved to Epic Records, where she had hits with “Baby I’m Yours,” There’s a Party Goin’ On,” “Darling, You Can Always Come Back Home,” and the Grammy-nominated crossover hit cover of “He’s So Fine.”

She retired in the 1980s to spend more time with her husband and children. After her husband’s death, she recorded a 2018 single, “Where My Picture Hangs on the Wall,” with daughter Robin Brooks Sullivan and Miller’s two grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a...
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Brandon Jaime is wanted by the Lufkin Police Department as a suspect in a Wednesday night...
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

Latest News

GABC Hurricane Relief Team
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida
Red Zone Game Ball Chapel Hill
Red Zone Game Ball Chapel Hill
Abbott One On One
Abbott One On One
A police officer in Las Vegas is facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during a...
GRAPHIC: Police officer facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during massage
FILE - Comedian Judy Tenuta arrives at the 2009 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los...
Comedian Judy Tenuta dies at 72