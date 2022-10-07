Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA nursing students give free flu shots to community

By Avery Gorman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University nursing students were giving out free flu shots today to the city of Nacogdoches

The school teamed up with East Texas Community Health Services to put on a free drive-thru flu shot event. Everyone is welcomed to stop by to receive their flu shot. People lined up, filled out their basic health information and then drove around to the nursing students who would administer their vaccines.

Madison Powell, fourth year nursing student says this helps the students gain clinical experience.

“We get to practice doing injections and its a really good way I think for us to serve our community, get to know everyone and just really put it on a level where we get to meet these people who helped us with this clinical experience,” Powell said.

The injections start again tomorrow at the school of nursing. They’ll be giving vaccinations again Saturday from at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

