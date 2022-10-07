Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs.

The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection or a deviation of what they should show.

Previous reporting:

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs

