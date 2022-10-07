TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs.

The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection or a deviation of what they should show.

