WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus

“The Chosen” TV series held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for their new film campus in Midlothian, Texas.
By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KLTV) - “The Chosen” TV series held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for their new film campus in Midlothian, Texas.

The show finished filming season three just over a week ago, so now we get a behind-the-scenes look at the new first century film campus.

The first two episodes of season three of “The Chosen” will premier in theaters on November 18.

