WebXtra: Deer bow-hunting season begins

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - For many East Texas hunters, it is a definitive test of a hunter’s skill during deer season...to hunt not with a bullet, but with an arrow.

Deer bow-hunting season is underway, and many are looking forward to the challenge. Stealth, patience and a steady aim are all needed if you are to bag a deer with an arrow.

Bow-hunting season started October 1. Much like rifle season, bow-hunters say it’s important to be successful with a single flight of an arrow. With an effective range of 25 to 30 yards, bow-hunters need to be much closer to their targets, which is where the patience fits in.

Austin Sanchez of Sportsman’s Outfitters talks about how popular bow-hunting has become.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.