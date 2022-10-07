Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: Deer bow-hunting season begins

Austin Sanchez of Sportsman’s Outfitters talks about how popular bow-hunting has become.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - For many East Texas hunters, it is a definitive test of a hunter’s skill during deer season...to hunt not with a bullet, but with an arrow.

Deer bow-hunting season is underway, and many are looking forward to the challenge. Stealth, patience and a steady aim are all needed if you are to bag a deer with an arrow.

Bow-hunting season started October 1. Much like rifle season, bow-hunters say it’s important to be successful with a single flight of an arrow. With an effective range of 25 to 30 yards, bow-hunters need to be much closer to their targets, which is where the patience fits in.

Austin Sanchez of Sportsman’s Outfitters talks about how popular bow-hunting has become.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a...
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Brandon Jaime is wanted by the Lufkin Police Department as a suspect in a Wednesday night...
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Gino Morales
Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old
Home destroyed in fire
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire

Latest News

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County
The church will open as an African-American museum, as well as a venue for citywide events.
Zion Hill Baptist Church renovations nearly complete
The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas counties