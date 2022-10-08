Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area.

The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.

The suspect is not identified but is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, 6′ tall, with a medium build body type and wearing a dark colored shirt. The most distinguishable trait is the suspect’s hair which is approximately 1-inch long dreadlocks.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and several local agencies are assisting Beaumont Police Department in locating the suspect.

If you see anything suspicious or see someone matching this description, contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

