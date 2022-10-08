Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Joint investigation operation leads to a Central Texas suspect arrested in meth trafficking operation

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators investigated the operation where they found that the suspect in the case resided in Hill County.(BCSO/Hill County)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A joint operation between two counties led to the arrest of an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators investigated the operation where they found that the suspect in the case resided in Hill County.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and then joint operation began in the investigation.

Investigators became aware on Oct. 3 that the suspect was in possession of a sizable quantity of meth and was distributing it.

Hill County deputies conducted a traffic stop where they were able to secure evidence that enabled a search warrant for the residence.

Hill County SWAT conducted the search warrant execution with support from Bosque County investigators leading to the arrest of the suspect.

