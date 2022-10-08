Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely day with mostly sunny skies and comfy temperatures, our evening is shaping up to be a nice and quiet end to our Saturday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s by 10 PM with mostly clear skies. Sunday will start off cool in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine, but will see a quick warm up with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s. South winds return late Sunday and will stick around through Wednesday of next week, aiding to a warming trend with our temperatures for the first half of the upcoming work week. Highs will steadily climb to near 90 degrees by Tuesday with dry conditions, but thankfully we will not get too warm before our next cold front arrives. Late Wednesday/very early Thursday, our next cold front will begin to push into East Texas, tapping into the moisture supplied by our south winds from the first half of the week and aiding in the development of scattered, quick-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms along and ahead of this cold front. Rain will likely end just after lunchtime on Thursday and temperatures will steadily drop behind the front with highs near 80 on Thursday afternoon. Next Friday and Saturday look fantastic with lots of sunshine and cooler than average temperatures!

