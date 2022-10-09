Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012.

The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on the final play of this game. They’ve shown vast improvement from last week and the Maroon and White hope to keep that momentum moving forward.

“You can’t take moral victories,” stated Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. “I don’t believe in moral victories. We’re a good football team. But you show growth in what you can be and what you can do and you compete against a very good team who we have a lot of respect for. It’s coached very well, they have good players, and our guys went toe to toe with them. That shows you what you’re capable of and now we’ve just got to have that urgency. Sometimes with younger guys you’ve got to see that. Hopefully, we can bring that same energy and force into every game, the last six games of the year,” Fisher added.

“Good preparation throughout the week,” Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs explained on how they were able to be competitive with the Crimson Tide. “We watched a lot of film this week and we came into this game with a chip on our shoulder. We didn’t come to the game thinking we were going to get beat badly. We just came and played our football. We just did the things that we wrote down. We did our assignments. We could do better also, but we did what we had to do,” Diggs added.

“We can just build on this by seeing what team we can become,” said Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson. “We fought hard tonight. There are a couple of positives, but there are some negatives in our play that happened. We’ve just got to look back at it and just take the positives well and also take the negatives and just build confidence on this game,” Robinson added.

The Aggies will be off this week and will have a chance to continue their improvement in their bye week before they take on South Carolina and begin the second half of their schedule on October 22nd.

