New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site.

Kobe Hunter Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was released Sunday from the Brazos County Detention Center Sunday on bonds totaling $41,000. He is charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with the intent to commit arson, and burglary of vehicles.

Texas A&M Police said Mcaddo was found on the grounds of the complex just before 3:30 a.m. covered in blood and appeared to be very intoxicated and highly emotional.

Officers said Mcadoo set fire to one car in the parking, broke into another vehicle, and then attempted to set a fire inside the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center which is located next to the Bush Library and Museum.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KBTX, Mcaddo was seen kicking in windows at the conference center and the building also had a large, metal block thrown through a window. Officers also found at the scene a lighter, alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, and Mcaddo’s cell phone.

Police said when they arrived Mcaddo was without his shoes and bleeding on his face, hands, and feet.

Mcadoo, who resides on the campus of Texas A&M University, was taken to a hospital and later taken to the county jail.

Texas A&M Police said the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the incident and additional charges were possible.

According to his social media pages, Mcadoo is from Winnsboro, Texas, and studies Animal Sciences at the university.

