Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people.

Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, police found four individuals who had been shot inside an SUV. Three of the individuals died at the scene and the fourth person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Dodge Challenger. Authorities said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Home destroyed in fire
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded
The house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history.
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

Latest News

The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
It included a petting zoo, live music, food and more, all free to the public.
Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public about disability programs
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators investigated the operation where they found that...
Joint operation leads to arrest of Central Texas suspect in alleged meth trafficking operation