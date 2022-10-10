Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo

File photo: Laredo Police Department
File photo: Laredo Police Department(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a serious altercation in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at the 4100 block of San Francisco.

Police and other law enforcement agencies were called out to a stand off with an armed man.

The call came in as a fight between a couple with the woman saying she had been assaulted by the man who she claims to have known.

Initial reports say the armed man refused to comply with police orders to come out.

That’s when negotiators were called in.

The situation was especially delicate since an underage minor was in the home at the time.

After some time, the man surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Roberto Rodriguez.

He was charged by the DEA for felon in possession of a firearm.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

Latest News

Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, Beaumont
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
October is domestic violence awareness month.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
October is domestic violence awareness month.
WebXtra: Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155...
Elderly Caddo man found safe after going missing
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food