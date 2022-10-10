Hallsville hosts Whitehouse with playoff implications at stake
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - With the playoffs quickly approaching, every game matters.
Hallsville will host Whitehouse in the Week 8 Red Zone Game of the Week.
The race to the playoffs in 8-5A DII is crowded. Texas High leads the way at 2-0. Hallsville and Marshall are right behind the Tigers by a game. Whitehouse is 1-1 in district play.
The Bobcats squeaked by Nacogdoches, winning 29-24. Whitehouse outlasted Pine Tree in a 44-31 win last week.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
