Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10.

The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple.

A search of the area was conducted by the Bell County Game Wardens and the Temple and Belton police departments.

Human remains were located in a wooded area at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Corwin was last seen on Friday, Sept. 16, at around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Drive in Belton, police said.

Police said a positive identification of the remains is still pending.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are still under investigation,” police said.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

