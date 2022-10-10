Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November

A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she's guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records.
By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records.

Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect. Court records state the parents willfully neglected to give a 2-month-old baby enough nutrition and necessary medical care.

Kevin Henry was arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect.
Kevin Henry was arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect.

At the time, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was in very poor health.

As of last week, the sheriff’s office said the child is now doing well.

The infant was not the only child in the case, court records state the couple physically abused a one-year-old and a two-year-old in the home as well.

Henry already pleaded no contest to his charges in September. He was sentenced to five years in prison, and the other fifteen years of his sentence were suspended. He’ll be under supervision.

Ramsey’s non-jury trial is scheduled for late November.

