A return to southerly winds will gradually bring back the humidity to east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time in a long time, our surface winds will finally shift back around to the southeast, leading to a slow return of some Gulf of Mexico moisture as we head into the middle part of the week. This onshore flow will lead to higher humidity levels and aid in milder overnight low temperatures.

This bump up in moisture levels will combine with our next cold front that is slated to arrive late Wednesday evening, bringing in a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Behind the mid-week cold frontal passage, we clear out and see just a slight drop in temperatures for Thursday and Friday as northerly winds briefly return to the Piney Woods.

By this upcoming weekend, an onshore flow will return, leading to breezy conditions and more humidity quickly returning to our region.

There are signs a stronger cold front with better rainfall odds and/or amounts, may take place on Sunday and early next week. Hopefully, the better rain amounts for this time next week actually comes to fruition so we can get some moisture for our trees and vegetation in deep east Texas.

