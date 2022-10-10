Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and dry tomorrow and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered rain chances return to East Texas later on Wednesday!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After another lovely day with mostly sunny skies and comfy temperatures, our evening is shaping up to be a nice and quiet end to our Sunday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s by midnight with partly-mostly clear skies. South winds return overnight and will stick around through Wednesday of next week, aiding to a warming trend with our temperatures for the first half of the upcoming work week. Highs will steadily climb to near 90 degrees by Tuesday with dry conditions, but thankfully we will not get too warm before our next cool down. Later Wednesday our next cold front will begin to push into East Texas, tapping into the moisture supplied by our south winds from the first half of the week and aiding in the development of scattered, quick-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms along and ahead of this cold front. Rain will likely end early Thursday morning and temperatures will steadily drop behind the front with highs near 82 on Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday look fantastic with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the middle 80s. It looks like another cold front will begin to move through later on Sunday, bringing just a slight chance for some rain as well as a decent cool down for the week after next.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

