Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election. It’s also the last day you can make changes to voter information like your address.

Registration applications must be submitted in-person or by mail. If you’re mailing it in, it must be postmarked by the Oct. 11 deadline.

Completed forms can also be dropped off at your county’s election office. but that must be done before the close of business on Oct. 11.

Click here to check on your voter registration status and to get a look at your upcoming ballot.

“I’d probably say at least about 100 have come today,” said Edna Morris, chief deputy elections administrator in Smith County. “We’ve had quite a few people (registering to vote) come in today.”

And that was the count at the Smith County Elections Office as of 1:45 Monday afternoon, ahead of Tuesday’s registration deadline.

“It’s important that you make sure that your address is in the correct district, so that you can vote on the candidates in your district,” Morris said.

Morris took note of many people registering for the first time since moving to Texas from out-of-state.

“California,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of people coming in from California.”

That’s paired with more and more young people registering to vote for the first time.

“And I’m really excited because we’re seeing college students,” Morris said.

“I believe I have seen personally a lot of college age students. So, 18, 19 or 20-year-olds, who were not eligible to vote in the last election, have been the bulk of the people who have come to me to register,” said Katie Owens with the League of Women Voters - Tyler/Smith County, a non-partisan organization committed to preparing voters.

“The League of Women Voters mission is to empower voters and part of that is voter education,” she said. “That has always been a big part of the league’s mission overall since we were founded in 1920.”

In recent weeks, the league has hosted registration drives to not only sign people up to vote - but also address questions about the voting process. A process that many young people have been especially curious about.

“They’re very active and very ready to go vote,” Owens said.

