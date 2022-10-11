Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents working along the riverbanks discovered a body.

The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old migrant who drowned while trying to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande.

He was found to the north of Nuevo Laredo near to the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant on this side of the river.

As of now, he has not been identified.

