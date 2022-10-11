Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Blink-182 reunites for new album, announces massive world tour

The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.
The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 has reunited — and the band is likely coming to a city near you.

The award-winning pop-punk band is back together with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker joining forces yet again.

The trio announced Tuesday their most extensive tour and first tour in about a decade. The group also announced a new song titled “Edging” debuting Friday from an upcoming new album.

According to the band’s website, their world tour begins March 11, 2023, in Mexico and will continue until February 2024 in New Zealand, with multiple U.S. tour dates from New York to Los Angeles.

Fans can get tour tickets starting Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

Latest News

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center injures kids, staff
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies