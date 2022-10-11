Heating up on Wednesday before a few evening storms move through east Texas with our next cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be mostly clear and not as cool as recent nights as overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s.

Before the cold front arrives late Wednesday night, it will be a hot day tomorrow with daytime highs soaring into the lower 90′s.

This bump up in moisture levels will combine with our next cold front that is slated to arrive late Wednesday evening, bringing in a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

If we do see any thunderstorms initiate just ahead of the cold front, it will not occur until Wednesday evening past sundown, in the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. window.

The rain will not be widespread and rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive. However, given how dry we have been, we will take any liquid precipitation falling from the sky at this point.

Behind the mid-week cold frontal passage, we clear out and see just a slight drop in temperatures for Thursday and Friday as northerly winds briefly return to the Piney Woods.

By this upcoming weekend, though, an onshore flow will return, leading to breezy conditions and more humidity quickly returning to our region.

There are signs a stronger cold front with better rainfall odds and/or amounts, may take place on Sunday and early next week. Hopefully, the better rain amounts for this time next week actually comes to fruition so we can give our parched trees and vegetation in deep east Texas a much-needed drink of water.

Look for highs to reach the lower 90′s on Saturday before a cold front and better cloud cover, rain chances, lead to highs coming down into the middle 80′s on Sunday.

Once the drier air filters in on cool, northerly winds, we could be looking at daytime highs only in the 70′s for Monday and Tuesday of next week, giving us a better taste of autumn here in the Piney Woods.

