Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub

Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub
Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WalletHub has released its “Safest Cities in America” rankings for 2022 and Laredo has made its way to the top five.

On the heels of the city’s 11th homicide, Laredo was ranked the third safest city in the country. While no one can avoid all danger, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of safety to determine where Americans can feel most secure in more than one sense.

The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality as well as financial security and natural disaster risk.

Mayor Pete Saenz shares his thoughts on why he thinks the Gateway City made the top ranks. ”This is thanks to the law enforcement community that we have here in Laredo, Texas. Yes, the police department deserves a lot of credit, the sheriff’s department [as well] but more so, too, is the law enforcement from the federal agencies -- Border Patrol, ICE. All of these folks here cooperate, collaborate and keep Laredo safe,” said Saenz.

Laredo earned a score of 83.96 behind Nashua, New Hampshire at number two and Columbia, Maryland at number one.

To see the full list, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

Latest News

Lufkin author James Wade on East Texas Now.
Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel
Gann Cemetery President Delores Reynolds speaks to the Angelina County Commissioners Court...
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
Gann Cemetery President Delores Reynolds speaks to the Angelina County Commissioners Court...
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
Lufkin author James Wade on East Texas Now.
Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities