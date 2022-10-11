Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin native and published author James Wade joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to talk about his newly released novel, “Beasts of the Earth.” Wade spoke about his creative influences as well as the way his previous novel, “River, Sing Out,” serves as a thematic prequel to his latest work.

Previous interview:

Lufkin author James Wade talks weaving East Texas into his tales

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

Latest News

Gann Cemetery President Delores Reynolds speaks to the Angelina County Commissioners Court...
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
Gann Cemetery President Delores Reynolds speaks to the Angelina County Commissioners Court...
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
Lufkin author James Wade on East Texas Now.
Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities