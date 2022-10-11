Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child

Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was indicted in Madisonville for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.

Madisonville Police say that after numerous interviews, evidence was presented to a Madison County Grand Jury who issued an indictment for Dennis Keith Campbell on Sept. 26.

Campbell turned himself in to the Madison County Jail on Sept. 28, according to police. His bond was set at $200,000.

