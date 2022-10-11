Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Lauren Munt and Jay Hendricks
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman.

Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.

Geng has admitted to causing her death and now awaits trial where a jury will assess his punishment. The trial is expected to last three days.

Geng faces a range of imprisonment of no less than five no more than 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, or both.

Read the original story by CBS7 here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

Latest News

Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
October is domestic violence awareness month.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Greg Lawson with two rescue dogs
Deep East Texas couple creates safe space for neglected, abused animals