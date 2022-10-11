San Antonio officer to face charges for shooting teen

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - The former San Antonio Police officer who shot an unarmed teen in a McDonald’s parking lot will face charges likely by the end of the week, that’s according to Police Chief William McManus.

Video shows officer James Brennand shooting Erik Cantu as the teen was eating in his car on Oct. 2.

McManus says he expects Brennand to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Charges could rise if the 17-year-old Cantu doesn’t survive.

According to police, Brennand thought Cantu’s car was the same car that had evaded police the previous day and called for backup.

Before backup arrived, he began shooting.

McManus says the incident was in clear violation of policy.

“The video was horrific. There’s no question in anybody’s mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified. And it took us a couple days to terminate Brennand, but he was gone pretty quickly. We’re looking at two counts of aggravated assault”, said Chief McManus.

Brennand was a probationary officer with seven-months of experience; he has since been fired.

Cantu’s family says he is in critical condition and on life support.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.