Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas.

According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence at trial showed that on March 27, 2004, Thomas walked to the residence of his estranged wife, Laura Christine Thomas, and upon entry, brutally stabbed her and two young children, Andre Lee Boren and Leyha Hughes, to death.

The district attorneys office said Thomas later stabbed himself and then surrendered to police. He underwent surgery and was later held in the Grayson County Jail where he removed one of his eyes. He was initially found incompetent and hospitalized but was later found to be competent to stand trial.

According to the DA’s office the case was appealed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals where it was affirmed on direct appeal and in a subsequent appeal by way of a Writ of Habeas Corpus. Appeals were also taken to the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and now the U.S. Supreme Court all of whom affirmed the conviction and sentence.

“This opinion by the Supreme Court today is an affirmation of 18 years of hard work of our office, law enforcement, and the office of the attorney general,” said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith. “Our office is going to continue to work diligently to fight for justice on behalf of these family members of the victims of this case. This was probably one of the most horrific murder cases in the history of Grayson County.”

The 15th District Court of Grayson county will request an execution date pending any further pleadings or motions filed.

