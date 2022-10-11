Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Temple man charged in shooting of ‘significant other’

Officers initially told victim’s wounds were self-inflicted
Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo
Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo, 24, in the aggravated assault of a woman allegedly shot by her “significant other.”

The officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to investigate a report of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound.

Initially, police said, the incident was reported as an accident, and officers were told the injury was self-inflicted.

When the officers arrived at the home, however, the woman told them “her significant other shot her,” police said.

Police took the Pedigo into custody and the victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple. Her wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

This case is under investigation and police did not provide the name of the victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

Latest News

Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
October is domestic violence awareness month.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Greg Lawson with two rescue dogs
Deep East Texas couple creates safe space for neglected, abused animals