Texas man convicted, sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of Fort Hood soldier

FILE: Counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl(KKCO)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A drug dealer and street gang member in the Killeen area, identified by authorities as Zytrell Horton, was convicted in the overdose death of a Fort Hood soldier and sentenced to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl, the U.S. Army announced.

The investigation was led by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division’s (CID) Central Texas Field Office and included help with undercover operations from the Bell County Texas Organized Crime Unit and the Killeen Texas Police Department.

In April 2022, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood was found dead in his on-post quarters.

A preliminary investigation by Army CID suggested a drug overdose, and upon closer examination, investigators learned the soldier ingested counterfeit Percocet tablets that contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

“This case shows CID, along with our law enforcement partners, is dedicated to bringing justice to those that harm the public, and members of the Department of the Army, through the distribution of fentanyl,” said Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas.

“CID remains committed to protecting the force, and the public, from the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic.”

You can submit anonymous tips about illegal drug use or distribution to Army CID via the Army CID Tips app.

If you, or someone you know is suffering from addiction, contact your local Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) or call 210-466-0985.

