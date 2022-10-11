Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon, and temperatures should warm up into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. It will be a little breezy this afternoon, with southerly winds, 5-15 mph. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s, as well as continued wind gusts up to 10-15 mph overnight.

Tomorrow, we will see highs return to the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front will drive showers and thunderstorms into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a possibility that we could see one to two isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly in the eastern half of the area.

By Thursday morning, we will be looking at sunny skies, with slightly cooler temperatures after the front moves through. The cool down will not be significant and will not last long. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s, near 90 yet again, by Saturday.

Thankfully, a second front is on the way, arriving on Saturday. This front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday, into Sunday, and even Monday. Temperatures on Monday afternoon may not even warm out of the 70s! With this first front not being as impactful as previously thought, we can hope the next one will be. Have a great Tuesday.

