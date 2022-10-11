Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco Fire Department investigating massive blaze at recycling facility

The Waco Fire Department is working an active fire in the 8000 block of Imperial Avenue.
The Waco Fire Department is working an active fire in the 8000 block of Imperial Avenue.(Brad Vaughn)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is investigating the massive blaze at a recycling facility in the 8000 block of Imperial Avenue.

The call came out some time before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Pales of materials caught fire, spreading dark plumes of smoke throughout the area.

The company where the fire broke out recycles paper and plastic products from local businesses and The City of Waco Solid Waste Department.

No further information is available at this time.

