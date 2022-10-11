Waco Fire Department investigating massive blaze at recycling facility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is investigating the massive blaze at a recycling facility in the 8000 block of Imperial Avenue.

The call came out some time before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Pales of materials caught fire, spreading dark plumes of smoke throughout the area.

The company where the fire broke out recycles paper and plastic products from local businesses and The City of Waco Solid Waste Department.

No further information is available at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.