Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The president of Gann Cemetery, Delores Reynolds, presented to the Angelina County commissioners Tuesday her concerns regarding flooding into the cemetery’s county road driveway.

Reynolds says the drainage ditches get filled up with tree limbs and brush. Reynolds claims the water should be able to drain through a nearby creek to prevent the flooding. Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed that the ditches need to be cleared up. Paulette said the county’s property ends at the right of way of the county road. He said the county cannot make the drainage go through the creek as the creek falls under private property.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

Latest News

Gann Cemetery President Delores Reynolds speaks to the Angelina County Commissioners Court...
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
October is domestic violence awareness month.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting