Corrigan-Camden ISD looking for over $25 million bonds for school renovations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The campuses of Corrigan-Campus ISD were built in the 1970s, and after 50 years of use, district leadership is looking to make some major renovations to get the campuses into the 21st century.

The campuses saw some minor repairs through bonds in 2012 and 2015, but two new bonds for over $25 million is looking for more extensive work on the elementary, junior high school and high school.

“We’re going to do a lot of work you can really see this time,” Richard Cooper, superintendent at Camden-Corrigan ISD said.

The renovations, if the bonds pass during the Nov. 8 election, will remodel cafeterias, get new roofs for all three campuses, address some drainage issues, and get the junior high school a new P.E. gym equipped with a weight room and more projects.

And one of the bonds is looking to get some needed improvements for game day. They plan to pave everything from the ticket booth all the way to the junior high campus to give families extra parking.

“We have no paved parking at our football stadium,” Cooper said. “We do at our gym but not at our stadium. We’re going to pave that grass area.”

The project started 18 months ago when the ISD brought in architects to grade the building, and then a facility committee was made of community members that included parents, grandparents, elected officials, teachers and more. Together they made a plan for renovations with students as the top priority.

“This is not Mr. Cooper’s bond,” Cooper said. “This bond is not for teachers. This bond is what our facility committee made up of community members felt our students needed.”

The bonds will require the ISD to increase the tax rate by nearly ten cents, but bringing the schools into the 21st century is important for students according to Cooper.

“It’s almost a 10 cent tax increase,” Cooper said. “But if you look back we have compressed our tax rate a little more than 10 cents since 2018. This is going to take our take rate to about what it was back in 2018.”

